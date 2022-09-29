FAA Releases Design Standards for Vertiports to Support VTOL Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration has released design guidelines for vertiports that will support advanced air mobility aircraft capable of vertical take off and landing.

The document outlines several standards that designers and developers will need to follow in areas including markings, lighting and visual aids; safety-critical geometry and design elements; and charging and electric infrastructure, the FAA said Monday.

The guidance also includes information on the requirements for airports looking to add vertiports to an existing commercial airport and for developers that seek to build vertiports on top of existing structures.

“These vertiport design standards provide the foundation needed to begin safely building infrastructure in this new era,” said Shannetta Griffin, associate administrator for airports at FAA.

VTOL aircraft powered with electric motors will be used to transport cargo and passengers at lower altitudes in urban, suburban and rural areas.