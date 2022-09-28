Equifax CISO Jamil Farshchi Named Strategic Engagement Adviser to FBI

Jamil Farshchi, executive vice president and chief information security officer at consumer credit reporting firm Equifax, has been appointed strategic engagement adviser to the FBI.

In this role, Farshchi will work with the law enforcement agency to address cybersecurity threats facing U.S. businesses by strengthening partnerships with the private sector, Equifax said Tuesday.

“Over the last four years, Equifax and the FBI have created a powerful blueprint for public-private partnership,” Farshchi said.

He noted that a collective effort between the private and public sectors will “improve information sharing, bolster corporate resilience, and strengthen national security.”

Farshchi previously held information security leadership roles at companies including Visa and government agencies including NASA and the Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.