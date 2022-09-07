DTRA Issues RFI for Cooperative Threat Reduction Program

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency has released a request for information on potential industry sources of cooperative threat reduction services.

DTRA plans to award five to seven companies spots on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that could run between five and eight years in support of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, according to the RFI published Tuesday.

The CTR Program will cover a wide range of products and services to eliminate, mitigate, transport and ensure the security of offensive nuclear weapons, biological threats, radiological items and chemical weapons.

The initiative also includes support to partner countries to help strengthen their capability to deter, prevent and detect illegal trafficking of weapons of mass destruction and related materials. Threat reduction activities should be carried out abroad in accordance with the partner country’s regulatory frameworks and laws.

Interested stakeholders should submit statements outlining their capability to meet the CTR requirement as a prime contractor.

Responses are due Sept. 16.