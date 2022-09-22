DOE Announces Pledges to Increase Semiconductor Energy Efficiency; Alejandro Moreno Quoted

The Department of Energy has revealed the inaugural set of companies and organizations that committed to double the energy efficiency of semiconductors every two years over the next two decades.

DOE said Wednesday the Energy Efficiency Scaling for 2 Decades initiative aims to establish a roadmap designed to guide domestic semiconductor research, design, development and demonstration efforts.

The Advanced Manufacturing Office, which leads the EES2 initiative, will build on the recommendations from DOE’s deep dive assessments of the U.S. semiconductor industry and gather information from stakeholders through a series of workshops to build the roadmap.

Microsoft, Intel, Micron, Synopsys, SRC and AMD are among the 21 inaugural signing partners of the EES2 initiative pledge.

“DOE is excited to work closely with industry to build the next generation of energy efficient semiconductors right here at home, bolstering domestic manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs for American workers,” said Alejandro Moreno, acting assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy.