DISA Seeks Info on Technical, Engineering Support Sources for DEOS Cloud Program

The Defense Information Systems Agency is soliciting information on potential industry sources of technical and engineering services in support of the Defense Enterprise Office Solution program.

DISA wants information on potential vendors that could support the integration of existing Department of Defense applications and infrastructure within a cloud environment and provide services in the areas of risk analysis and mitigation, cybersecurity policies and reports, service desk, configuration management and lifecycle cost analysis, according to a sources sought notice published Tuesday.

Potential offerors should have knowledge and experience in cloud computing infrastructure and information technology; integration, testing, sustainment and migration; infrastructure development and design; and voice, video, records management, productivity tools and collaboration services.

The needed support services will cover the department’s user base across secret and non-classified internet protocol router networks, denied environments and future domains.

DISA expects the performance period for the DEOS technical and engineering support requirement to kick off on June 7, 2023 and run through June 6, 2026.

According to the notice, Booz Allen Hamilton provides engineering, programmatic and technical services for DOD’s DEOS cloud adoption effort under a sole-source contract.

Interested vendors should submit capability statements through Sept. 28.