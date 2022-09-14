DHS Taps REI Systems, ADG Tech Consulting JV for $110M DevSecOps Contract; Samidha Manu Quoted

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded a $110 million joint venture contract to the partnered forces of information technology services provider REI Systems and software development organization ADG Tech Consulting .

The contract, which lasts three years, expects ADG-REI Technology Ventures to conduct agile DevSecOps services in order to serve the immigration enforcement objectives of DHS agency U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, REI Systems said Monday.

“We have a proven track record delivering innovative software solutions that cross many of the markets we serve,” remarked Samidha Manu , vice president of federal civilian services at REI Systems.

Manu also shared that the new contract is a testament to DHS’ trust in REI Systems’ capabilities and their efficient delivery of operational technologies.

With a daily schedule of deliverables, ADG-REI Technology Ventures’ responsibilities will include employing an open-source technology stack, microservices architecture and human-emphasizing design procedures in an agile environment. The companies’ efforts are positioned to create and deploy top-notch business functionalities that are compatible with client-focused frameworks and methodologies.

DHS has been contracting REI Systems on projects for nearing two decades. The latest award is a function of the USCIS Outcome-Based Delivery and Development Operations Services III initiative, which is intended to bolster law-abiding immigration processes for those coming to the U.S. through technological improvements.

The USCIS joint venture contract comes on the heels of REI Systems’ August win of a platform engineering and technology services contract from NASA. Through this award, REI’s team will build a cloud-based platform that encourages new discoveries in the small business arena, as part of NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer endeavor.