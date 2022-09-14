DHS Taps REI Systems, ADG Tech Consulting JV for $110M DevSecOps Contract; Samidha Manu Quoted

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded a $110 million joint venture contract to the partnered forces of information technology services provider REI Systems and software development organization ADG Tech Consulting.
The contract, which lasts three years, expects ADG-REI Technology Ventures to conduct agile DevSecOps services in order to serve the immigration enforcement objectives of DHS agency U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, REI Systems said Monday.
“We have a proven track record delivering innovative software solutions that cross many of the markets we serve,” remarked Samidha Manu, vice president of federal civilian services at REI Systems.
Manu also shared that the new contract is a testament to DHS’ trust in REI Systems’ capabilities and their efficient delivery of operational technologies.
With a daily schedule of deliverables, ADG-REI Technology Ventures’ responsibilities will include employing an open-source technology stack, microservices architecture and human-emphasizing design procedures in an agile environment. The companies’ efforts are positioned to create and deploy top-notch business functionalities that are compatible with client-focused frameworks and methodologies.
DHS has been contracting REI Systems on projects for nearing two decades. The latest award is a function of the USCIS Outcome-Based Delivery and Development Operations Services III initiative, which is intended to bolster law-abiding immigration processes for those coming to the U.S. through technological improvements.
The USCIS joint venture contract comes on the heels of REI Systems’ August win of a platform engineering and technology services contract from NASA. Through this award, REI’s team will build a cloud-based platform that encourages new discoveries in the small business arena, as part of NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer endeavor.