DHS Becomes 1st Federal Agency to Adopt EV for Law Enforcement; John Tien Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has debuted its first battery electric vehicle customized for use in law enforcement missions.

The upfitted Ford Mustang Mach-E will be assigned to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers’ office in Cheltenham, Maryland, the department said Monday.

“DHS is proud to be the first Federal agency to upfit a battery electric vehicle for law enforcement use. As we ramp up EV adoption, we are excited to see how this and other EVs perform for our mission,” said Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien.

The transition to BEVs is part of the department’s climate action plan to reduce carbon footprint through water resilience, fleet electrification and other sustainability initiatives.

DHS completed the EV customization work in accordance with Federal Protective Service standards in April.

FPS is currently conducting controlled performance benchmarking and cybersecurity assessments of the Mach-E to identify and address potential risks posed by converting the FPS fleet into electric vehicles.