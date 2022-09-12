CyrusOne Appoints Eric Schwartz as CEO Following Acquisition; Dave Ferdman Quoted

Multi-industry executive Eric Schwartz has been named chief executive officer at data center builder and digital infrastructure services provider CyrusOne .

Schwartz was voted into office by CyrusOne’s board of directors and his appointment is effective October 1, the Dallas, Texas-based company said Monday.

Dave Ferdman , the founder of CyrusOne who has also been working as the company’s interim president and CEO for a little over a year as it searched for a permanent leader, commented that he anticipates a smooth and successful transition to Schwartz at the helm.

Ferdman, who plans to continue collaborating with the company as a board member, also noted that Schwartz will lead CyrusOne through “a new era of expansion.”

The newly appointed CEO’s career has spanned the telecommunications, real estate and finance industries. He was an engagement manager at management consulting firm McKinsey, executive vice president at Harold A. Dawson Company (now the Dawson Company) and spent the last 16 years at digital infrastructure company Equinix.

At Equinix, Schwartz tallied accomplishments such as overseeing and growing business in the EMEA region, where he was responsible for high data center growth.

Additionally, in the last few years, Schwartz maneuvered into a stateside role as chief strategy and development officer of Equinix and he is reportedly known for both strong commercial ventures and influencing a positive corporate culture.

In March, investment firm KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners completed their acquisition of CyrusOne at an approximate $15 billion price tag. Schwartz is the leader the new owners have helped approve as the right fit for the enterprise going forward.

“Since the acquisition, Dave and the leadership team have done a great job growing CyrusOne with an ambitious investment program and focused execution, and I look forward to joining the Company and helping our team continue to achieve success,” Schwartz remarked.

The appointment of Schwartz follows the hire of data center services industry veteran Anthony Rizzo as vice president of CyrusOne’s public sector business in February.