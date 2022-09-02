Construction Begins on New National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Ohio

The construction of the new National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport in Ohio has begun with a groundbreaking ceremony held on Aug. 23.

The $9.35 million NAAMCE will support the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles and other advanced air mobility initiatives of the Air Force Research Laboratory, NASA and the Ohio Unmanned Aircraft Systems Center, AFRL reported Thursday.

AFRL will use the center to advance the Air Force’s Agility Prime research and development project aimed at accelerating the development of commercial eVTOL aircraft.

“What AFWERX has done with Agility Prime is they have capitalized on the fast-paced industry technology advancements, and they have followed it up trying to nest the military requirement and a piece of it and not hindering in any way the commercial development,” said Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of AFRL.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Reps. Mike Turner, Warren Davidson and Mike Carey and other local government officials.

In a separate announcement, Turner said the NAAMCE will strengthen Ohio’s defense sector and create new opportunities to facilitate economic growth in the Springfield region.