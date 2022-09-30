Commerce Department Introduces 24 Members of Microelectronics Advisory Panel

The Department of Commerce has released a list of the first members of its Industrial Advisory Committee for semiconductor research and development.
The 24-member panel will offer advice on R&D efforts in support of the CHIPS for America program, but will not be involved in selecting awardees of manufacturing incentives and other forms of federal financial assistance, the department said Thursday.
The appointments were finalized almost 10 months after the Commerce Department established the IAC.
Mike Splinter, general partner at MRS Business and Technology Advisors, will serve as committee chair. His vice chair will be Susan Feindt, senior fellow and director of physical technology strategy at Analog Devices.
The other members are:
- James Ang, chief scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Daniel Armbrust, founder and CEO of Silicon Catalyst
- Susie Armstrong, senior vice president for engineering at Qualcomm
- Ahmad Bahai, chief technology officer of Texas Instruments
- Bill Chappell, vice president for technology at Microsoft
- Michael Fritze, vice president for microelectronics policy at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies
- Charles Gray, vice president for digital systems technology at Ford Motor
- Carol Handwerker, professor of engineering at Purdue University
- Deirdre Hanford, chief security officer of Synopsys
- Rajarao Jammy, chief technology officer of MITRE Engenuity
- Ken Joyce, executive vice president of Brewer Science
- Ann Kelleher, executive vice president of tech development at Intel
- Mukesh Khare, vice president at IBM Research
- Meredith LaBeau, chief technology officer of Calumet Electronics
- Tsu-Jae King Liu, dean of the College of Engineering at University of California-Berkley
- Om Nalamasu, chief technology officer of Applied Materials
- Debo Olaosebikan, CEO and founder of Kepler Computing
- Alex Oscilowski, president of TEL America
- Willy Shih, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School
- Brandon Tucker, chief workforce development officer of Washtenaw Community College
- H.S. Philip Wong, professor of engineering at Stanford University
- Anthony Yen, vice president and head of technology development center at ASML