Commerce Department Introduces 24 Members of Microelectronics Advisory Panel

The Department of Commerce has released a list of the first members of its Industrial Advisory Committee for semiconductor research and development.

The 24-member panel will offer advice on R&D efforts in support of the CHIPS for America program, but will not be involved in selecting awardees of manufacturing incentives and other forms of federal financial assistance, the department said Thursday.

The appointments were finalized almost 10 months after the Commerce Department established the IAC.

Mike Splinter, general partner at MRS Business and Technology Advisors, will serve as committee chair. His vice chair will be Susan Feindt, senior fellow and director of physical technology strategy at Analog Devices.

The other members are:

James Ang, chief scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Daniel Armbrust, founder and CEO of Silicon Catalyst

Susie Armstrong, senior vice president for engineering at Qualcomm

Ahmad Bahai, chief technology officer of Texas Instruments

Bill Chappell, vice president for technology at Microsoft

Michael Fritze, vice president for microelectronics policy at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies

Charles Gray, vice president for digital systems technology at Ford Motor

Carol Handwerker, professor of engineering at Purdue University

Deirdre Hanford, chief security officer of Synopsys

Rajarao Jammy, chief technology officer of MITRE Engenuity

Ken Joyce, executive vice president of Brewer Science

Ann Kelleher, executive vice president of tech development at Intel

Mukesh Khare, vice president at IBM Research

Meredith LaBeau, chief technology officer of Calumet Electronics

Tsu-Jae King Liu, dean of the College of Engineering at University of California-Berkley

Om Nalamasu, chief technology officer of Applied Materials

Debo Olaosebikan, CEO and founder of Kepler Computing

Alex Oscilowski, president of TEL America

Willy Shih, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School

Brandon Tucker, chief workforce development officer of Washtenaw Community College

H.S. Philip Wong, professor of engineering at Stanford University

Anthony Yen, vice president and head of technology development center at ASML