Combined Program Office to Improve US Capability Against Advanced Missile Threats; Col. Brian Denaro Quoted

Space Systems Command is overseeing a new combined program office that seeks to enhance U.S. capability to counter, deter and win against threats posed by competitors in space.

Established in August, the CPO is composed of representatives from SSC, Missile Defense Agency and the Space Development Agency and will help develop and deploy missile warning, missile defense and missile tracking capabilities in support of the U.S. and its allies, the command said Thursday.

“Our adversaries continue to develop missile technologies that are faster burning, dimmer, and more maneuverable,” said Col. Brian Denaro, space sensing program executive officer and head of the new CPO.

“This Combined Program Office, in partnership with SDA and MDA, will drive critical integration across a new resilient multilayer architecture that will warn, track, and defeat these increasingly advanced and elusive missile threats,” added Denaro.

The CPO will help clarify roles, responsibilities and authorities for SSC, MDA, SDA and other mission partners, establish end-to-end system of systems accountability between requirements and weapon system delivery, develop and manage standards and integrate with operators and combatant commands.