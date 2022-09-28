CISA’s Protective DNS Resolver Service Now Available to Federal Agencies

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has announced the general availability of the Protective Domain Name System Resolver service designed to help federal government agencies safeguard their networks and devices against cyberthreats.

CISA said Tuesday the Protective DNS service protects users’ network connections to prevent them from reaching suspected malicious websites and provides better visibility into their internet traffic.

The service features modernized capabilities, including expanded coverage, enhanced threat intelligence, real-time alerts, increased visibility and accessibility and zero-trust alignment.

The availability of the service follows beta testing with limited partner agencies.

Federal civilian executive branch agencies can use Protective DNS, the latest offering from CISA’s Cybersecurity Shared Services Office, to keep up with the ever-evolving digital threat landscape.