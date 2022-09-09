Jen Easterly: CISA to Conduct ‘Consultative Process’ Toward Incident Reporting Policy Implementation

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will seek input from critical infrastructure owners and operators through 11 meetings as part of efforts to implement a new law mandating them to report breaches and ransomware payments to the federal government, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said during a fireside chat session held Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that the agency will release details of listening forums it plans to conduct nationwide.

CISA must complete rulemaking procedures in order to impose requirements under the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act, which President Biden signed into law in March.

“What my goal is, as the director of the agency leading this process, is to ensure maximum transparency —to make sure it’s a consultative process and ensure harmonization,” Easterly said.

