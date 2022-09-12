Brig. Gen. Christopher Povak Begins Work as NRO Deputy Director, Space Force Element Commander

Brig. Gen. Christopher Povak , former deputy director of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Warfighting Analysis Center, formally assumed the National Reconnaissance Office’s No. 2 post and took charge of the service branch’s intelligence element at a ceremony held Friday.

He will help NRO Director Christopher Scolese, a three-time Wash100 Award winner, to oversee strategic and tactical priorities, which include satellite reconnaissance capability, the office said Friday.

Povak will also lead service members assigned to the agency as commander of the Space Force Element, which became the 18th member of the Intelligence Community in January 2021.

He previously worked at NRO as deputy director of mission operations directorate from August 2015 to May 2016 and executive officer to the agency deputy director from July 2010 to July 2011.

His other assignments included commander of the U.S. Air Force Element at Royal AF Menwith Hill in the U.K., the Aerospace Data Facility Colorado and the AF Element Space Operations Wing.

Scolese said the satellite acquisition, operations and engineering experience Povak has gained over three decades “will be crucial in our ongoing efforts to bolster innovation and maintain America’s intelligence advantage in space.”

In a separate announcement, the Department of Defense said President Biden nominated Povak for promotion to the rank of major general.