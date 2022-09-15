Bipartisan Bill Seeks to Keep DOD at Pace With Rapidly Changing Tech

A legislative proposal by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Angus King, I-Maine, would authorize an independent third-party review to identify the Defense Department’s best practices for buying and modernizing military systems.

Cornyn’s office on Wednesday announced the American Defense Programs, Logistics, and Acquisitions for our Nation’s Security Act.

“By seeking out recommendations for modernizing our military, we work towards making sure our national defense is well-positioned for success in this rapidly-changing threat environment,” the Republican senator said.

The legislation would commission an independent study the Pentagon’s Office of the Secretary of Defense should facilitate to examine DOD programs and recommend strategies on how the department can keep up with technology trends amid the rapid evolution of defense and adversary capabilities.

External national security and technology leaders would lead the research effort.

“This bipartisan bill will help the Department of Defense stay on the cutting edge of rapidly-evolving capabilities, keep our warfighters well equipped, and make sure our nation is ready to address any potential threat,” King commented.