AWS, Nonprofit Partner to Offer Midterm Campaign Cybersecurity Services

Amazon Web Services has teamed up with the nonprofit Defending Digital Campaigns organization to give federal political campaigns and committees access to cybersecurity services that can help protect sensitive data and other information assets.

Leo Zhadanovsky, chief technologist of education and worldwide public sector at AWS, wrote in a blog post published Thursday that national party and federal candidate committees can obtain cybersecurity platforms at minimal cost through a program authorized by the Federal Election Commission.

The partnership is offering 20 software suites at low to no cost to eligible committees that are active and registered for this year’s House and Senate midterm elections.

DDS received permission from the commission to offer subsidized internet security services and education and information sharing assistance during election campaigns as long as the nonprofit complies with campaign finance laws.

Zhadanovsky said cybersecurity tools will enable the benefitting parties to monitor their accounts, users and storage for potential threats and mitigate potential attacks.

Users can also discover and protect sensitive data through machine learning and pattern matching, the AWS executive noted.

He added that qualified parties may enroll their campaign in the program on the AWS website or by contacting the company’s public sector team.