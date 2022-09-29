Army Unveils Prize Competition to Identify New Defense Manufacturing Technologies

The U.S. Army is inviting small businesses, sole proprietors and institutions nationwide to join a new prize competition to develop defense manufacturing technologies in areas, including directed energy, additive and smart manufacturing and hypersonic systems.

The xTechManufacture competition provides an opportunity for eligible participants to pitch their technology proposals directly to the Department of Defense’s principal manufacturing arms to secure funding for development.

The competition offers a total of $445,000 in cash prizes and consists of a short concept submission round and a final pitch event.

During the first round, the Army will select up to 10 finalists to be awarded $15,000 each and the chance to pitch their ideas at the 2022 Defense Manufacturing Conference scheduled from Dec. 5 to 8 in Tampa, Florida.

The first-place winner of the competition will receive $150,000, second-place will get $75,000 and the third-place will secure $25,000 to further develop their technologies. Other final-round participants will receive a prize of $10,000 each.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology will host the competition in partnership with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel.