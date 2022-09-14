Amentum Lands $500M Multi-Award Financial Crime Investigation Contract From Treasury Department; Jill Bruning Quoted

Defense contracting company Amentum has won a potential five-year, $500 million contract award from an office within the U.S. Department of Treasury for financial crime prevention and investigation services.

Under the multi-award, blank purchase agreement from the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Amentum will compete for individual task orders to perform various intelligence- and finance-related duties, such as sanctions investigations and enforcement , transaction licensing and analysis of criminal activities, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said Wednesday.

Jill Bruning , president of the engineering, science and technology group within Amentum, stated that the company will draw on an existent track record studying and offering informed advice about “changing financial crimes landscape and illicit financial typologies.”

“We can bring to bear our successful partnerships and collaboration with financial analysis industry leaders, and our extensive knowledge of the many tools and datasets required to safeguard the nation’s financial system against threats,” added Bruning, who is a previous winner of the Wash100 Award .

The work for the contract will be primarily executed by Amentum’s METIS Solutions subsidiary in partnership with international commercial and financial intelligence platform designer Sayari Labs. It will take place in the greater Washington D.C. area, as well as in select other U.S. locations.

Together, Amentum and Sayari are slated to carry out financial cyber investigations of financial and business records; in-depth research and analysis of cyber-rooted crime approaches and trends such as money laundering schemes; cyber target development to locate cyber crime networks; and assessments of burgeoning payment methods such as virtual or crypto currencies to gain a greater understanding of criminal and/or terrorist utilization.

The Department of Treasury reportedly selected Amentum based on their proven ability to locate and catalog cyber evidence and deploy cyber forensics and determine and dissect cyber-related financial typologies, as well as their team’s knowledge of cryptocurrency and blockchain and their facility with intelligence-gathering on the Deep and Dark Web.