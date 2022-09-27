AFRL, New York ANG Partner to Advance AI C2 Technology Development

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Directorate in Rome has entered into an agreement with the New York Air National Guard’s 152nd Air Operations Group to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for military command and control.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the partnership will develop and execute a repeatable process to assess the use of AI and machine learning-powered command and control technologies and establish procedures that support next-generation concept of operations, Air Force Material Command said Monday.

The partnership also aims to advance command and control operations in support of the Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative and the Advanced Battle Management System.

“Command and control is about decision superiority and this partnership will improve security and protection,” said Col. Fred Garcia, director of AFRL’s Information Directorate.

The MOU will also ease the creation, integration and maintenance of AI/machine learning command and control functionalities, paving a way for a “more straightforward setup to enable better management and performance,” Garcia added.