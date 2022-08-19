US, Mexico to Further Advance Cybersecurity Collaboration

The governments of the U.S. and Mexico have issued a joint statement declaring their commitment to strengthening cooperation in addressing cyberthreats.

The U.S.-Mexico Working Group on Cyber Issues held its first meeting on Aug. 10th to drive bilateral cooperation on cybersecurity-related matters and the two governments vowed to reinforce coordination on initiatives focused on digital economy and cyber issues, the State Department said Thursday.

The two governments also committed to advancing technical coordination mechanisms for response to cyber incidents involving national and shared critical information infrastructures; increasing bilateral cooperation to facilitate the exchange of cyber threat intelligence data; continuing bilateral training programs to promote cybersecurity for state and federal agencies.

This also includes improving cooperation between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its Mexican counterparts on ransomware, incident response management and information sharing, among other issues.

Other commitments are sharing information on cybersecurity resources; continuing dialogue and collaboration with regard to multilateral cybersecurity processes; and coordinating with Canada to hold a Trilateral Cyber Experts Meeting in 2022.