/

Millennium Space Systems-Built GEO Wide Field of View Satellite Goes Online

1 min read

A space vehicle developed by Boeing‘s Millennium Space Systems subsidiary for the U.S. States Space Force’s Space Systems Command is now online and is being operated by the Naval Research Laboratory’s Blossom Point Tracking Facility.

The satellite manufacturer said Monday data from SSC’s Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Wide Field of View satellite is run through Blossom Point for processing and is coordinated with Space Control Network.

“With WFOV online, we’re going to see critical data that will inform the future Overhead Persistent Infrared architecture,” commented Jason Kim, CEO of Millennium Space Systems.

The company was responsible for GEO WFOV’s design and manufacturing as well as integration with a Space Force sensor developed by L3Harris Technologies. The space vehicle was launched aboard USSF-12, a United Launch Alliance-made rocket, on July 1.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Tags:
You might be interested in

The Ultimate Guide to Winning Government Contracts Let us show you how top executives are winning so you can replicate it