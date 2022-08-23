Millennium Space Systems-Built GEO Wide Field of View Satellite Goes Online

A space vehicle developed by Boeing‘s Millennium Space Systems subsidiary for the U.S. States Space Force’s Space Systems Command is now online and is being operated by the Naval Research Laboratory’s Blossom Point Tracking Facility.

The satellite manufacturer said Monday data from SSC’s Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Wide Field of View satellite is run through Blossom Point for processing and is coordinated with Space Control Network.

“With WFOV online, we’re going to see critical data that will inform the future Overhead Persistent Infrared architecture,” commented Jason Kim, CEO of Millennium Space Systems.

The company was responsible for GEO WFOV’s design and manufacturing as well as integration with a Space Force sensor developed by L3Harris Technologies. The space vehicle was launched aboard USSF-12, a United Launch Alliance-made rocket, on July 1.