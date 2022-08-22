Senators Introduce Acting on the Annual Duplication Report Act of 2022

Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., have proposed a bill that seeks to eliminate duplicative government programs to address wasteful spending and abuse of taxpayer dollars.

The proposed Acting on the Annual Duplication Report Act of 2022 will create a task force to come up with federal goals and policies for programs that seek alternatives to radiation technologies used for medical and industrial purposes and advance the implementation of a pilot program within the Department of Energy that looks at a safe method for nuclear waste disposal, Hassan’s office said Thursday.

The measure will also address duplication by streamlining 200 various efforts seeking to address diet-linked chronic health conditions through the implementation of a national coordination strategy.

“Our citizens expect us to do everything that we can to ensure that their taxpayer dollars are being spent efficiently, and this legislation will help us cut wasteful spending,” said Hassan.