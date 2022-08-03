Senate Confirms Lt. Gen. Michael Langley’s Promotion to General Rank

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley has received Senate confirmation for his appointment to the rank of general and the role of commander of U.S Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, leading U.S. military forces in the region.

USMC said Tuesday Langley will become the first four-star African-American general of the service branch. A ceremony in Washington, D.C. will be held on Saturday to formalize his promotion.

When he was nominated in early June, Langley was the commander of USMC Forces Command and Marine Corps Forces North as well as commanding general of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic.

His career also includes time with the Expeditionary Warfare Division and Joint Integration Officer in the Surface Warfare Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.