Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Rear Adm. Mike Studeman Named Office of Naval Intelligence Commander, NMIO Director

1 min read

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mike Studeman assumed leadership of the Office of Naval Intelligence and the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office during a ceremony held at the National Maritime Intelligence Center in Suitland, Maryland.

Studeman, formerly director for intelligence at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu, Hawaii, succeeds Rear Adm. Curt Copley, who has served as the commander of ONI and director of NMIO since June 2021, the Navy reported Monday.

Studeman is a distinguished graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School and previously held intelligence leadership positions in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom deployments.

He also led the intelligence directorate of U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida.

In his new position, he will oversee the integration and sharing of maritime information across the U.S. intelligence community.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:
You might be interested in