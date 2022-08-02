Rear Adm. Mike Studeman Named Office of Naval Intelligence Commander, NMIO Director

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mike Studeman assumed leadership of the Office of Naval Intelligence and the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office during a ceremony held at the National Maritime Intelligence Center in Suitland, Maryland.

Studeman, formerly director for intelligence at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu, Hawaii, succeeds Rear Adm. Curt Copley, who has served as the commander of ONI and director of NMIO since June 2021, the Navy reported Monday.

Studeman is a distinguished graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School and previously held intelligence leadership positions in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom deployments.

He also led the intelligence directorate of U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida.

In his new position, he will oversee the integration and sharing of maritime information across the U.S. intelligence community.