‘Quantum Navy’ Video Series to Launch on Naval Research Lab’s YouTube Channel

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory looks to underscore the importance of quantum research through a three-part series it is launching on the YouTube platform with help from the Defense Media Activity.

NRL said Monday the “Quantum Navy” series will share the history of quantum, tackle the lab’s crucial role in driving the U.S. quantum initiative and provide previews of the future of quantum and its impact on the Navy.

Computing, sensing and communication are some of the areas where quantum information science could offer technological improvements. NRL leaders will discuss the efforts of lab researchers to explore these areas of high interest for the Navy.

“Quantum networks will be essential to modern secure communications and to computing, sensor and precision time enhancements in the 21st Century. NRL, along with our DC-QNet partners, will work to advance quantum network capabilities and leadership,” said Gerald Borsuk, NRL’s associate director of research for the systems directorate.

NRL has been serving as the service branch’s Quantum Information Research Center since 2020. It is responsible for connecting with public and private sector organizations to advance QIS research, development and application.

NRL’s YouTube channel will have the first video on the series on Aug. 3, with new episodes uploaded every Wednesday.