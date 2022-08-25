President Biden Appoints Kimberly Cheatle as Next US Secret Service Director

President Biden has appointed Kim Cheatle, a more than 25-year veteran of the U.S. Secret Service, to be the next director of the federal law enforcement agency tasked with overseeing protective operations for top U.S. leaders.

Cheatle, who will succeed James Murray in the director role, currently serves as a senior director at PepsiCo North America responsible for managing facilities, personnel and business functions, the White House said Wednesday.

“Kim has had a long and distinguished career at the Secret Service, having risen through the ranks during her 27 years with the agency, becoming the first woman in the role of Assistant Director of protective operations,” Biden said in a statement.

Cheatle was the first woman to be named assistant director of protective operations and held several leadership positions during her nearly three-decade career at the Secret Service, including as special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Office.

She also served as an assistant director at the Secret Service’s Office of Protective Operations.

In 2021, Biden awarded Cheatle with a Presidential Rank Award in recognition of her exceptional performance.