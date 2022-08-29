Pete Muend: NRO Eyes Radio-Frequency Sensing Awards Under BAA

Pete Muend, director of the National Reconnaissance Office’s commercial systems program office, said the NRO is reviewing proposals under the Commercial Strategic Enhancement broad agency announcement and plans to issue awards to radio frequency satellite companies as early as September, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

“We do have proposals, and we’re eagerly looking forward to completing that source selection and awarding multiple awards in all likelihood as soon as next month,” Muend said Thursday during a webinar.

Muend said the BAA’s next focus is on hyperspectral imagery and that the NRO intends to release a solicitation for proposals later in 2022.

In January, the NRO awarded contracts to five commercial radar satellite providers using the BAA.

Muend noted that the NRO is also broadening the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate analysis of imagery resources and facilitate decision-making processes for warfighters.