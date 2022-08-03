Pentagon Unveils 3 Projects Under Innovate Beyond 5G Program

The Department of Defense has announced three new projects under a program that seeks to facilitate collaboration with industry and academic institutions to advance the development of 5G-to-NextG wireless technologies.

Open6G, Spectrum Exchange Security and Scalability and Massive Multi-Input/Multi-Output are the three new projects under DOD’s Innovate Beyond 5G program, the department said Tuesday.

Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute will use $1.77 million in IB5G funds from the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering to conduct research on 6G systems on open radio access networks in partnership with the Army Research Laboratory.

Zylinium Research received $1.64 million from DOD to further develop its Spectrum Exchange network service appliance, which is designed to receive, schedule and allocate spectrum resources.

DOD awarded $3.69 million to the Massive MIMO project, which will be carried out with Nokia Bell Labs to explore key tech components to scale MIMO technology across various bands and support warfighters by increasing throughput and resiliency for wireless tactical communications.