ONCD Kicks Off Search for Cybersecurity Planning & Operations Director

The Office of the National Cyber Director has begun its search for a new director of cybersecurity planning and operations.

The incumbent will formulate, coordinate and implement policy related to cyber resilience planning, cyber incident response planning and defensive operational planning, according to a USAJobs notice published Monday.

The selected candidate will work with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Intelligence Community and other agencies to keep abreast of malicious cybersecurity incidents, threat actors and related campaigns.

The office also expects the incumbent to oversee and evaluate the effectiveness of agency programs and defensive cyber campaigns.

ONCD has set Aug. 29 as the deadline for submission of applications but will close the job posting once it receives 200 applications.