Octo, NVIDIA Join Forces to Accelerate AI Adoption in Government Organizations; Rob Albritton Quoted

Technology firm Octo has begun a collaboration with NVIDIA that will find the former company employing the latter’s resources to embolden its artificial intelligence offerings.

Through membership with the NVIDIA Partner Network, Octo is expected to be able to provide a deeper portfolio of AI tools and technologies to its federal government customers, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Tuesday.

Rob Albritton , senior director of Octo’s Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence, commented that NVIDIA’s technology arsenal and technical know-how will prove instrumental to the delivery of “the latest AI computational technologies.”

Albritton also noted that oLabs, the recently renovated facility in Reston that serves as Octo’s R&D hub, will now be partly operated and funded through NVIDIA’s personnel and holdings.

Thus, oLabs and NIVIDA’s joint efforts will “enable us to train and deploy ML solutions faster and offer the most capable support possible to our customers, as we provide the most modern systems and software to help them meet their mission objectives,” Albritton continued.

oLabs is seen as a powerful attraction for automated technology specialists due to its large computing capacity and its direct project pipeline to the government and these features will only be bolstered by NVIDIA’s participation.

“With NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, Octo and its oLabs innovation center will be able to improve support for government agencies during natural disasters and strengthen cybersecurity using AI,” explained Craig Weinstein , vice president of the Americas Partner organization at NVIDIA.

Octo opened the remodeled and expanded oLabs hub in late May. Since then, the company has wasted no time in producing products in their new center. They released a platform configured for federal government agencies to collect, manage, safeguard and access analytical data in June.

In recent news, NVIDIA partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to provide a central processing system to Los Alamos National Laboratory.