NTT DATA and Cardinality.ai Partner to Help Government Agencies Reach Digital Transformation Goals; Christopher Merdon Quoted

Data technology provider Cardinality.ai has established a strategic partnership with information technology services company NTT DATA that is aimed to furnish government agencies with cloud platforms.

The mutually beneficial collaboration will find Cardinality.ai and NTT DATA combining their resources and respective teams’ capabilities to help public sector organizations migrate their assets and stay up-to-date with new technologies, NTT DATA said Wednesday.

Christopher Merdon , group president of public sector business at NTT DATA Services stated that the strategic alignment’s goal is to expand on citizens’ access to government information and programs while making the processes to do so easier.

“This partnership delivers the key to the digital front door,” Merdon continued.

The main platform the two companies plan to deliver through the partnership is Cardinality Personalized Integrated Citizen Services, or PICS. It is a cloud-based tool designed to gradually jettison legacy systems while adopting a path toward digital modernization that is fast and secure and taps into NTT DATA and Cardinality’s shared expertise.

Cardinality PICS is modeled after Maryland Total Human-services Integrated Network, or MD THINK, an Amazon Web Services-hosted and cloud-sourced program that was created in part by NTT DATA and Cardinality.ai and has been used by state-level agencies in Maryland such as the Department of Human Services, Department of Health, Department of Juvenile Services and the Health Benefit Exchange.

This first successful collaborative output from NTT DATA and Cardinality allows the aforementioned agencies to execute a range of services for different purposes simultaneously and speedily. They hope to achieve the same thing with Cardinality PICS.

“We’ve partnered with NTT DATA to help governments realize positive outcomes faster,” commented Thiag Loganathan , CEO of Cardinality.ai.