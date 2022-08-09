NSF, Amazon Name Several Recipients of Advancing AI Research Program Award

The National Science Foundation has teamed up with Amazon and selected several university-led projects on artificial intelligence and machine learning systems that will be awarded up to $9.5 million in financial support.
NSF said Monday the 2022 recipients of the Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon awards have potential AI/ML-focused initiatives that seek to address the technology’s unfairness and bias, establish human interaction principles, develop algorithm theoretical frameworks and enhance speech recognition tech, among others.
The awardees are:
- A New Paradigm for the Evaluation and Training of Inclusive Automatic Speech Recognition, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- A Normative Economic Approach to Fairness in AI, Harvard University
- A novel paradigm for fairness-aware deep learning models on data streams, University of Texas at Dallas
- Advancing Deep Learning Towards Spatial Fairness, University of Pittsburgh
- Advancing Optimization for Threshold-Agnostic Fair AI Systems, University of Iowa
- AI Algorithms for Fair Auctions, Pricing, and Marketing, Columbia University
- An Interpretable AI Framework for Care of Critically Ill Patients Involving Matching and Decision Trees, Duke University
- Breaking the Tradeoff Barrier in Algorithmic Fairness, University of Pennsylvania
- BRIMI – Bias Reduction in Medical Information, University of Connecticut
- Fair Representation Learning: Fundamental Trade-Offs and Algorithms, Michigan State University
- Human-Centered Approach to Developing Accessible and Reliable Machine Translation, University of Maryland, College Park
- Toward Fair Decision Making and Resource Allocation with Application to AI-Assisted Graduate Admissions and Degree Completion, University of Maryland, College Park
- Using Explainable AI to Increase Equity and Transparency in the Juvenile Justice System’s Use of Risk Scores, Bowling Green State University