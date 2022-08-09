NSF, Amazon Name Several Recipients of Advancing AI Research Program Award

The National Science Foundation has teamed up with Amazon and selected several university-led projects on artificial intelligence and machine learning systems that will be awarded up to $9.5 million in financial support.

NSF said Monday the 2022 recipients of the Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon awards have potential AI/ML-focused initiatives that seek to address the technology’s unfairness and bias, establish human interaction principles, develop algorithm theoretical frameworks and enhance speech recognition tech, among others.

The awardees are:

A New Paradigm for the Evaluation and Training of Inclusive Automatic Speech Recognition, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

A Normative Economic Approach to Fairness in AI, Harvard University

A novel paradigm for fairness-aware deep learning models on data streams, University of Texas at Dallas

Advancing Deep Learning Towards Spatial Fairness, University of Pittsburgh

Advancing Optimization for Threshold-Agnostic Fair AI Systems, University of Iowa

AI Algorithms for Fair Auctions, Pricing, and Marketing, Columbia University

An Interpretable AI Framework for Care of Critically Ill Patients Involving Matching and Decision Trees, Duke University

Breaking the Tradeoff Barrier in Algorithmic Fairness, University of Pennsylvania

BRIMI – Bias Reduction in Medical Information, University of Connecticut

Fair Representation Learning: Fundamental Trade-Offs and Algorithms, Michigan State University

Human-Centered Approach to Developing Accessible and Reliable Machine Translation, University of Maryland, College Park

Toward Fair Decision Making and Resource Allocation with Application to AI-Assisted Graduate Admissions and Degree Completion, University of Maryland, College Park

Using Explainable AI to Increase Equity and Transparency in the Juvenile Justice System’s Use of Risk Scores, Bowling Green State University