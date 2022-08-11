NIST Unveils Updated Online Reporting System for Federally Funded Inventions

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has launched a redesigned interagency online reporting platform that enables federal research funding recipients to report their subject inventions and patents.

NIST said Tuesday the modernized Interagency Edison system, also known as iEdison, now includes an upgraded user interface, new messaging and security features designed to better help grantees and contractors comply with the Bayh-Dole Act’s reporting requirements.

The revamped iEdison also includes an expanded application programming interface to automate some reporting tasks and incorporates information systems from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to update patent information more easily.

According to the agency, more than $150 billion in grants and funding agreements are allocated annually to support research and development projects led by academic institutions and other non-federal organizations.

“The new upgrades to the iEdison system will help inventors, awardees and the government manage these investments efficiently and transparently,” said Mojdeh Bahar, associate director for innovation and industry services at NIST.

The platform was originally created in 1995 and hosted by the National Institute of Health. The responsibility for iEdison was transferred to the Department of Commerce in 2018 and NIST began development of the new system in 2019.