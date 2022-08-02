NIH, Google, University of Arkansas to Collaborate on Biomedical Research Cloud-Based Module Development

University of Arkansas researchers will team up with Google software engineers and a National Institutes of Health organization in an effort to create learning modules on artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in biomedical research.

The university said Monday it secured a $140,135 grant from NIH’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences to help address the computational requirements of AI-focused studies with the use of cloud computing technology.

Justin Zhan, a data science professor at U of A, will utilize cloud modules his team created to equip and train biomedical researchers to simplify data analysis for various types of medical and scientific images.

Zhan is working closely with Larry Cornett, director at the Arkansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, and associate biomedical engineering professor Kyle Quinn on the project.

The NIH-sponsored Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center will help the research team develop case studies for the learning modules.