Navy Unveils First Training Facility for sUAS Operators

The U.S. Navy has opened a new facility located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia to train sailors who will operate the service branch’s family of small unmanned aircraft systems.

The Training and Logistics Support Activity East is the first dedicated Navy facility to provide training for sUAS operators, who previously received training directly from the aircraft’s original equipment manufacturer, Naval Air Systems Command said Tuesday.

The TALSA East will conduct entry-level courses to provide initial qualification training for sUAS used by the operating forces and will support centralized storage of unit systems and supply and maintenance services.

The new facility’s first official course will focus on vertical take-off and landing SkyRaider R80D and begin on Aug. 8.

Courses schedules at the facility are flexible and tailored to students’ requirements.