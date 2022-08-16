NAVWAR Creates Program Management Office for C3 Shore Commands

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command has established a new office within the Fleet and Logistics Support Directorate to provide sustainment, modernization and life cycle support for command, control and communications shore commands.

Once fully operational, the C3 Shore Program Management Office will plan, budget and execute support initiatives for on-shore installations and facilities accommodating the U.S. Navy’s C3 systems that provide global connectivity for the fleet, the service branch said Friday.

NAVWAR works to ensure the material readiness and sustainment of the 44 initial C3 shore command sites including the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Master Stations, Naval Computer and Telecommunication Stations with Network Operations Centers and Maritime Operation Centers.

According to the Navy, C3 systems play a key role in delivering critical information necessary to plan, coordinate and control military forces and operations worldwide.

“Sustainment, life cycle support, and modernization of shore sites are critical to provide the Naval Operational Architecture to support enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations, and to provide resilient and robust IW capabilities so the fleet can communicate at any time and from anywhere,” said Marc Schweighofer, deputy C3 shore program manager at NAVWAR.