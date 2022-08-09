NASA Opens New CubeSat Launch Initiative Opportunities for Academic, Nonprofit Organizations

NASA has opened new opportunities for educational institutions and nonprofit organizations to develop small satellites and conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations in space.

The agency said Monday the next round of the agency’s CubeSat Launch Initiative will provide the developers with hands-on experience designing and operating small research satellites to support space exploration initiatives.

Interested parties can submit proposals through Nov. 18 and NASA expects to select new participants for the CSLI program on March 17.

Bradley Smith, director of launch services within the Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said CubeSats play a key role in supporting the agency in areas of science, exploration, technology and education.

“They are a cornerstone in the development of cutting-edge NASA technologies, such as laser communications, satellite-to-satellite communications, and autonomous movement,” Smith said.

CSLI was established to provide U.S. educational institutions and nonprofit organizations with opportunities to build small satellites flown as payloads on upcoming launches.