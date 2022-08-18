NASA, GSA Break Ground on Vertical Wind Tunnel at Langley Research Center

NASA and the General Services Administration have broken ground on a new facility at the Langley Research Center in Hampton designed to construct a major wind tunnel.

GSA said Wednesday the Flight Dynamics Research Facility will consolidate and replace two aging wind tunnels with a new vertical wind tunnel that will enable NASA researchers conduct research and technology development.

In a separate announcement, NASA said the 25,000-square-foot facility will also support research for future space and lunar exploration missions.

The FDRF will also play a key role in advancing developments in Advanced Air Mobility and experimental aircraft.

In October 2021, GSA awarded BL Harbert International a $43.2 million contract for the design and construction of the facility.

“The FDRF will extend NASA’s 100 year legacy of innovation in aeronautics,” said Joanna Rosato, GSA’s acting assistant commissioner for portfolio management and customer engagement.