Morgan Higgins of Blue Delta Capital Partners Added to Client Solution Architects Board of Directors

Seasoned finance executive Morgan Higgins has been appointed to the board of directors of defense sector-focused information technology company Client Solution Architects .

Currently a principal at government services growth equity firm Blue Delta Capital Partners , Higgins’ board addition formalizes her involvement with CSA after working closely with its executive team since BDCP’s 2021 investment, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said Tuesday.

Amy Bleken , CEO of CSA, said that as a board member, Higgins is poised to assist with generating organic and inorganic growth and deliver value to the company’s clients and national security objectives.

Higgins began her career at SunTrust Bank as a management associate, eventually rising to the position of relationship manager for the government contracting group, where she spearheaded a segment with 40 customers in the GovCon industry and totaling over $40 million in committed capital. She was also in charge of assigning and distributing lines of credit and financing for mergers and acquisitions deals to public and private contracting companies.

Subsequently, Higgins served in various roles for nearly six and a half years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Starting as an underwriter, she transitioned to middle market manager and executive director, as well as middle market banker. In this position she also collaborated with government contracting companies alongside other Washington, D.C.-based commercial enterprises.

Bleken additionally said Higgins’ capabilities will be well-matched to the skill sets of other CSA board members, like SAIC board chair Donna Morea and retired Vice Admiral William Hilarides, formerly of Naval Sea Systems Command.

Versed in the finances of government contracting, Higgins’ main skills include financial modeling and analysis, credit evaluation and portfolio management.

Reportedly, Higgins has played a pivotal role in CSA activities such as the company’s acquisition of Capstone in July 2021.

“I’m eager to scale my contributions to CSA and Amy’s leadership team as the company accelerates all avenues of growth, especially as CSA continues to pursue strategic tuck-in acquisitions,” Higgins commented.