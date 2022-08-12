MFGS Accredited to Operate Test Management Software in USAF Network; Robert Linton Quoted

A unified functional test software product from Micro Focus ’ government-facing arm has received approval for usage by the U.S. Air Force.

After a period of partnership and assessment, the USAF has added Micro Focus Government Solutions ’ UFT One program to its evaluated product list and the company expects it will aid in the service branch’s digital migration efforts, MFGS said Monday.

“After several iterations of security and operability scans by the USAF, plus remediations by UFT One’s product management team, we have released UFT One 21.x for the USAF,” stated Robert Linton , application delivery management business consultant at MFGS.

Application delivery management programs engineered by Micro Focus such as the Silk Suite, UFT One, LoadRunner and ALM have been utilized by the Maxwell and Gunter Annex Air Force Bases for the last two decades. The programs create reusable algorithms for enterprise application functional tests, performance tests and streamline application test management.

In late 2023, however, Silk Suite, previously the only one of the MF arsenal to be listed on the evaluated product list, will be phased out. Thus, MFGS has been working alongside the USAF to align more programs, like UFT One, with the intensive security requirements that come with receiving the accreditation.

Once it underwent the proper, thorough review, UFT One was given the go-ahead to be introduced into the USAF Network.

Steve Roberts, account director at MFGS, explained that the USAF evaluation process for programs “benefits all clients and creates a more efficient process for other agencies to adopt UFT One, especially those that honor EPL approval reciprocity.”

Roberts additionally noted that UFT One is not available for public download but can be acquired via direct request to the company.

In June, Micro Focus debuted the latest edition of its Network Operations Management program, or NOM, to public markets.