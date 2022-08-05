Lt. Gen. John Healy Takes Command of Air Force Reserve

Lt. Gen. John Healy formally assumed leadership of the Air Force Reserve Command in an Aug. 3 ceremony at Robins Air Force Base following his promotion from major general rank.

As Air Force Reserve commander, he will be responsible for leading three numbered air forces with 74,000 Reserve Airmen and civilians and providing the secretary and the chief of staff of the Air Force with advice on reserve-related matters, the service branch said Thursday.

“My priorities and goals are going to be pretty basic and straightforward — ready now, transforming for the future,” said Healy.

His career includes time as a command pilot with over 5,000 military hours and 402 combat hours. He also has experience in leading at the squadron, group, wing and numbered Air Force levels, as well as in a variety of high-level positions. His most recent position was deputy to the chief of Air Force Reserve.

During the ceremony, the new commander also thanked Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, outgoing AFRC chief and retiring serviceman, for setting the path that he will continue to pursue. “We’re in a great place thanks to your steady leadership,” commented Healy.