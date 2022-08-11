LMI to Deepen Involvement With STEM Scholarship Program Under $450M DOD Contract; Doug Wagoner Quoted

Business and logistics management consulting firm LMI has secured a $450 million contract from the Department of Defense to continue its work on a science and mathematics mentor and scholarship program.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said Thursday that through the contract award it will be responsible for designing and sustaining the web and information technology architecture for the DOD’s Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation scholarship-for-service endeavor, as well as facilitating the program’s operations and distributing scholarship funds.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting this impactful and collaborative program. It has proven to develop some of the best and brightest innovators we have seen in the federal government,” remarked Doug Wagoner , CEO and president of LMI and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

LMI has been involved in the SMART program for the last five years. With 480 students already inducted in 2022, DOD is currently looking to expand the project, with its sights set on widening the amount of scholars awarded as well as deepening auxiliary offerings such as mentorship and research funding and connecting individuals with DOD-affiliated resources. The department has identified LMI as crucial to the program’s growth.

The SMART program provides high-achieving STEM students throughout the U.S. with college benefits such as full tuition, annual stipends, internships and pledged employment with the DOD post-graduation. It has awarded 3,800 students in total throughout the life of the initiative.

During the new contract period, LMI’s team is also expected to participate in attempting to impact underserved communities and institute new diversity, equity and inclusion policies for SMART. They will be assisted with a variety of aspects of the contract work by iTechAG, Scholarship America and Ernst and Young.

LMI is currently working under another contract from the DOD, handed out in March, for efforts involving the management and maintenance of weapon systems and military equipment such as industrial base assessments and data analytics.