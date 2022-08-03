Library of Congress Announces Launch of Online Copyright Recordation System

The Library of Congress and the U.S. Copyright Office have opened for public use the new online copyright recordation system.

The launch of the system marks an “important step in the Copyright Office’s Enterprise Copyright System modernization effort and will allow the processing of a major portion of transfers of copyright ownership or other documents pertaining to copyright to be processed more quickly; improving the time it takes to complete requests from the public,” Denise Wofford, assistant register and director of the Office of Copyright Records, said in a statement published Monday.

The recordation platform replaces the paper-based process, allowing the public to transmit information on the transfer of copyright ownership using the self-service portal at record.copyright.gov. The system seeks to speed up processing of records with its online payment, notification and status tracking capabilities.

Over 150 organizations took part in a pilot of the recordation system, recorded more than 8,600 documents and offered feedback to help further develop the platform.

The recordation tool is the first of several modules of the Enterprise Copyright System, a technology platform that will integrate the Copyright Office’s tech systems and eventually include applications supporting registration, licensing, public records and other public services that the Copyright Office offers.