KPMG, Red Hat Combine Forces to Evolve North Carolina Healthcare Applications; Mark Calem Quoted

KPMG has been chosen by the State of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to lead the integration of various health care digital applications.

During the collaboration, the NC department will utilize KPMG’s Resource Integration Suite Connected Platform, which is founded in Red Hat ’s OpenShift program, to unite disparate healthcare functions, evolve the current Medicaid software and give the state’s citizens a more accessible interface, KPMG said Thursday.

Mark Calem , advisory managing director of health and government solutions at KPMG, explained that the KRIS Connected Platform appeals to health and government organizations of all sizes for its customizable and modular features as well as its shared services capabilities.

“Most importantly, it supports the future of hybrid cloud integration, and we are glad to work with Red Hat to bring these transformational opportunities to our clients,” Calem added.

The new partnership will find KPMG and Red Hat working alongside NCDHHS to retool and modernize its legacy healthcare programs into a centralized, cloud-based service. They will align their modifications with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulations and NCDHHS hopes that the KRIS Connected Platform will strengthen application and data interoperability.

Additionally, the finished, fully integrated product is intended to allow patients and healthcare providers to access their records and personal information with both security and speed. RedHat OpenShift’s cloud-native, containerized workloads are expected to help the NCDHHS and state to cut down expenses and reduce their technology footprint.

Chris Gray, vice president of the North America Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat, elucidated how the combined forces of KPMG’s KRIS platform and Red Hat OpenShift will merge cloud, legacy and on-site systems to “streamline operations and provide better user experiences for care providers and patients.” Gray said the collaboration with KPMG will be a fruitful one and likely proliferate throughout the public sector and extend into other industries.