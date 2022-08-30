Jay Ribeiro Named Transportation Department CISO, Associate CIO

Jay Ribeiro, a cybersecurity professional with more than two decades of government and industry experience, has landed the dual role of chief information security officer and associate chief information officer at the Department of Transportation.

Ribeiro assumes the new position after serving as the CISO of the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for nearly four years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He previously served as director of information security and CISO of the Federal Election Commission and held various senior-level IT positions at the departments of State and Defense.

He also brings experience working as an information systems manager at the U.S. Army and deputy CISO at the Air Force.

Ribeiro concurrently serves as a adjunct lecturer at the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies.