Retired USAF Colonel Bobby King Joins Isobar Public Sector Advisory Board; Larry Gillespie Quoted

Bobby King , a retired Air Force colonel currently transitioning from military to the private sector, has been selected for the advisory board of Isobar Public Sector .

Drawing from his experience working in information technology roles for Air Force organizations, King will offer counsel to the government technology company’s board members on a range of issues, the Chicago, Illinois-based business unit said Thursday.

Expressing his excitement regarding King’s future input, Isobar Public Sector Chairman and President Larry Gillespie remarked, “Col. King’s service in the United States Air Force and expertise in enterprise IT solutions and cyber infrastructure brings an invaluable perspective to our business.”

King spent five years serving in roles such as squadron commander and materiel leader in the USAF. After that, King was the chief of the cyber and IT division of Air Force Acquisition at the Pentagon.

Subsequently, he oversaw the enterprise IT and cyber infrastructure division at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, a management office for intranet, information transport system, deployable communications and commoditized infrastructure program with a $6 billion budget.

As of June, King moved into industry and is now a senior vice president and client executive at CACI International.

Gillespie spoke with ExecutiveBiz in November 2021 for an Executive Spotlight interview , discussing his then-recent appointment as president and chairman and commented on Isobar Public Sector’s objectives going forward.

“My job is really about figuring out how to take as much of the goodness from that legacy and the history of the organization as well as the crucial lessons learned from the commercial sector and applying them to our public sector clients in order to help them accomplish their mission and goals and delivering mission-critical services for citizens, employees and our warfighters,” Gillespie said.