Karl Mathias: Acquisition, Cybersecurity Top Priorities for HHS CIO Office

Karl Mathias, chief information officer at the Department of Health and Human Services, said his office aims to transform its acquisition process and help HHS to develop a consolidated approach for managing potential risks to information technology assets.

Mathias told FCW in an interview that he expects the departmentwide cybersecurity strategy to be ready in September and go beyond the zero trust model required by President Biden’s executive order in May.

“My goal is to knock down servers. Fortunately, I have CIOs who think along the same lines, and they’re busy going to cloud,” he said.

Within his office, Mathias is aiming to improve the efficiency of procurement efforts and obtain the best value in negotiations.