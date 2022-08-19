GSA Names Charles Hardy as New Chief Architect

Charles Hardy, a more than three-decade General Services Administration veteran, has been appointed chief architect responsible for advising the leadership team on matters related to federal architecture and capital construction programs.

Hardy, a licensed architect and certified construction manager, has been performing the responsibilities of the chief architect role on an acting basis prior to the permanent appointment, the GSA said Thursday.

He held several leadership positions during his more than 31-year career at GSA, most recently serving as the chief workplace officer and director of the Center for Workplace Strategy. Hardy is also a retired intelligence officer of the U.S. Air Force.

“He brings the leadership and vision necessary to deliver on GSA’s mission of providing high-quality buildings and effective, sustainable workplaces to Federal agencies at the best value for the American taxpayer,” Public Buildings Service Commissioner Nina Albert said.

In his new role, Hardy will be responsible for administering GSA’s Design Excellence, historic preservation and art-in-architecture initiatives.