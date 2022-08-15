GSA Creates Playbook for Implementing Identity Lifecycle Management Process

The General Services Administration’s Office of Government-wide Policy has created a document for identity program managers and enterprise and application architects looking to modernize their identity management process for federal employees.

The Identity Lifecycle Management Playbook serves as a practical guide to help federal agencies understand how to manage the life cycle of identities to achieve an enterprise identity, credential and access management system, GSA said Friday.

ILM refers to the stages of digital identity from creation to deactivation, also known as the joiner-mover-leaver process.

According to OGP, this process can help agencies ensure only active employees can access federal resources, remove access for employees with incomplete security training, enforce least privilege to accounts whose users have changed roles; and implement access control using attributes.

OGP encourages agency leaders to adapt the playbook to their organizational structure, requirements and mission needs.