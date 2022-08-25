Gabe Camarillo: Army Launches Network Modernization Portfolio Review

Army Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo said the service branch has initiated an evaluation of its network modernization portfolio with a focus on cloud adoption, network operations, the common operating environment and the transport layer that includes satellite communications and tactical radios, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

“Some of the questions that we’re examining as part of the reviews include, for instance, how do we implement a hybrid and multi-cloud approach combining…private and public sector cloud computing resources to meet Army security and resilience requirements, while at the same time promoting competition among different teams?” Camarillo said Wednesday at the Potomac Officers Club’s 7th Annual Army Summit.

He said he expects the review, which is set to conclude in the fall of 2022, to enable the service to identify potential investment areas in support of next-generation requirements.

During his trip to Aberdeen Providing Ground in Maryland, Camarillo said the Army also intends to put “big bets” on future combat network tech platforms.

Camarillo, most recently a senior vice president at Science Applications International Corp., discussed the three major items on the Army’s “to-do” list during his keynote address at POC’s 7th Annual Army Summit.